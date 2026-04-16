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Sudan war 'nightmare must end', UN chief tells aid meeting

Donors pressed to act as Sudan war, abuses and regional risks escalate

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AFP
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Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between rival generals of the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has killed tens of thousands, displaced 11 million people and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between rival generals of the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has killed tens of thousands, displaced 11 million people and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
via REUTERS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres overnight on Thursday said the third anniversary of Sudan's war marked a "tragic milestone" and called for an end to the "nightmare".

"Today marks three years since the war in Sudan began," Guterres told a meeting of international donors in Berlin via a video message.

"It is a tragic milestone in a conflict that has shattered a country of immense promise –- and created the world's largest humanitarian crisis."

Guterres noted that "credible allegations of the gravest international crimes" were continually emerging from the conflict.

"Women and girls have been terrorised and systematic sexual violence has prevailed. Families and communities have been devastated," he said. 

"The consequences are not confined to Sudan. They are destabilising the wider region... This nightmare must end."

Guterres called for humanitarian workers to be allowed to carry out their work safely and without obstruction, and for humanitarian operations to be fully funded. 

"Partners must step up. But let's be clear: funding alone cannot substitute for peace," he said, calling for "an immediate cessation of hostilities".

"External interference and the flow of arms that fuel this war must finally end."

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