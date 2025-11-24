UAE calls for immediate, unconditional ceasefire as Sudan edges toward collapse

Al Hashimy said the UAE is 'deeply concerned' by the conduct of both warring parties
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Sudan, warning that the country is being pushed deeper into a devastating civil war with catastrophic consequences for its people.
Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said Sudanese Armed Forces chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan is “once again rejecting every effort aimed at establishing peace,” noting that his refusal of the U.S. peace proposal and his repeated rejection of ceasefire calls amount to “a consistently obstructive behavior that must be condemned.”
She stressed that it is the Sudanese people who “continue to pay the highest price” for this prolonged conflict.
Al Hashimy cited United Nations assessments describing the situation in Sudan as one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in modern history, where access to aid is being weaponized and civilians are being deliberately starved.
She said the UAE is “deeply concerned” by the conduct of both warring parties, noting that their military escalation and repeated obstruction of humanitarian access are pushing Sudan toward the brink of total collapse.
The UAE reiterated its appeal for a ceasefire “immediately and without conditions” to end the civil war and avert further suffering.
The minister welcomed the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent Sudan from sliding further into extremism, fragmentation, and a worsening humanitarian disaster.
“Coordinated regional and international action is essential to halt the atrocities being committed against civilians,” Al Hashimy said, concluding that the international community must “restore a credible path toward a safe, unified, and viable Sudan.”
