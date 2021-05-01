Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces paid tribute to the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the occasion of the Zayed Humanitarian Day.
The Zayed Humanitarian Day is an annual occasion to celebrate the UAE’s achievements since the era of Sheikh Zayed up to date in terms of humanitarian work through the aid it provides to other countries and peoples. It is also a befitting annual date to launch many humanitarian and charitable initiatives by the government and non-government organisations.
Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: "On Zayed Humanitarian Day we honour the generosity of our Founding Father, God rest his soul. His philanthropic efforts extended across the world, regardless of faith or race, and on this day we renew our efforts to walk along his path of kindness and compassion for all."
The Zayed Humanitarian Day falls on 19th day of Ramadan every year, and this is the second time that the day comes while the world is experiencing exceptional circumstances as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19.