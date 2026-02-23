Young minds, big ideas: Innovation exhibition draws global participation

Volunteers support young innovators and reward under-10s for creativity and ideas
The Ataa Hamdan Volunteer Team took part in the International Global Exhibition for innovative students, held in Dubai, in a participation that highlighted the team’s commitment to supporting creativity and fostering a culture of innovation among young people.
Representing the team were Hassan Abdullah Hassan, Selina Raafat and Ali Al Loughani, alongside students from across the world who gathered to showcase pioneering ideas and creative projects. The exhibition, organised by iWISE, brought together a diverse international audience in an environment focused on innovation, knowledge exchange and future-focused solutions.
On the sidelines of the event, Ahmed bin Ajlan, President of the Ataa Hamdan Volunteer Team, attended to encourage and support participating students, reaffirming the team’s continued dedication to empowering young talent and nurturing emerging innovators. In recognition of his efforts and contributions to advancing innovation initiatives, the exhibition’s organisers honoured him during the event.
In a special motivational gesture, bin Ajlan also recognised a number of students aged under 10 by awarding them the Ataa Hamdan Volunteer Medal, encouraging them to continue pursuing creativity and innovation from an early age. The initiative reflects the team’s belief that innovation remains a key driver of national progress, particularly in an era marked by rapid technological advancement.