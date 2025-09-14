Youth leaders from 13 countries join forces to turn bold ideas into real solutions
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Center (AYC), the fourth edition of the Young Arab Pioneers Initiative opened in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
This year’s programme brings together 40 inspiring young changemakers from 13 Arab countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Sudan, Mauritania, Palestine, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon, and Syria. Participants represent 10 different fields – from education and innovation to space, medicine, sustainability, and digital media – showcasing the diversity of Arab talent working to shape a better future.
Organised by AYC with support from the Abu Dhabi Business Youth Council, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Emirates Foundation, and other partners, the initiative offers more than recognition. Participants will benefit from field visits, expert mentorship, investor networking, and advanced training workshops. They will also receive support to scale their projects and measure their impact, helping turn ideas into real solutions for their communities.
Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, said: “An exceptional platform to turn Arab youth’s ideas into impactful achievements, the Young Arab Pioneers Initiative has been designed to propel contributions that advance communities. Empowering youth and investing in their capabilities is the most strategic investment in shaping both the present and future of our region. Each young pioneer here embodies the power of possibility, proving that with vision and determination, ideas can be transformed into achievements that uplift communities and extend positive impact far beyond our borders.”
Arab youth shaping a brighter future
Fatima Al Hallami, CEO of the Arab Youth Center, told participants: “Our commitment is to spotlight your powerful stories and enable you to channel your determination to turn challenges into solutions and aspirations into reality. Arab youth are not passive recipients of change – they are its driving force. Each of your journeys forms a vital chapter in a larger narrative, one that redefines global perceptions of Arab youth as innovators, builders, and leaders who are shaping stronger societies and forging a brighter future for generations to come.”
The list of pioneers for the fourth edition includes:
● Education Track: Zainab Saeed Salman Ahmed (Bahrain), for initiatives enhancing education efficiency; Amin Riyad Amin AbuDyak (Palestine), founder of Jusoor Labs; and Mohammed Mahjoub Hussein (Sudan), founder of the One Million Child Coders initiative.
● Community Service Track: Ghadah Al Habib (Saudi Arabia), founder of DAL Association; Maha Al Abduljabbar (Saudi Arabia), youth empowerment leader; Rafik Hassan El Hariri (Lebanon), artist and mental health activist; Nana Venvouna (Mauritania), national unity and peace advocate; and Kenda Al Adwan (Jordan), founder of community cohesion projects.
● Entrepreneurship Track: Fatma Ahmad AlMoosawi (UAE), founder of a premium Emirati tea brand; Mohammed Khaled Hamad Al Shamsi (UAE), cybersecurity training innovator; Hussain Al-Hajji (Saudi Arabia), regional project leader; Mazin Hamed Al Julandani (Oman), Group Chairman & CEO; Aley Amr Eshra (Egypt), AI innovator for People Of Determination; Qadreya Al Awadhi (UAE), founder of Bumblebee Foods; Tarek Ahmed Osman Abdelfatah (Egypt), co-founder of Appro.ae fintech; and Aya Sadder (Lebanon), startup ecosystem developer .
● Space & Technology Track: Lama Al Oraiman (Kuwait), analogue astronaut; Mrwan Mostafa (Egypt), founder of Advanced Rocket Technologies; Sundus Jabr Al Faresi (Kuwait), senior software specialist & CTO; Salam Abualhayjaa (Jordan), founder of MENA Engineering Education and Training Foundation and spacesuit designer; and Sherif Ghassan Sharif Abdel Razek (Jordan), entrepreneurial ecosystem developer.
● Medicine & Health Sciences Track: Hessah Abdullah Alhuwaish (Saudi Arabia), academic and researcher with three patents; Maryam Obaid Ibrahim (UAE), neurosurgery researcher; and Nadir Nassar (Egypt), founder of Hlthera healthcare platform.
● Sustainability & Environment Track: Amgad Moustafa Abdellatif (Egypt), agricultural innovator; Farah Al Asaad (Syria), environmental activist; Maraim Hassan Rashid Al Ghafri (UAE), biodiversity advocate; Heba Mohamed Momtaz (Egypt), founder of the Noah Eco-Feminist Network; and Maitha Almatrooshi (UAE), founder of Bird Collaborative.
● Industry & Innovation Track: Boutaina Boujrada (Morocco), hydrogen-powered car innovator; Ali Alloghani Al-Ali (UAE), robotics and AI inventor; Abdulla AbuEbeid (UAE), founder of VIAI Technologies; Omar Mohamed Ghanem (Egypt), founder of GAM3S.GG gaming platform; and Khaled Ali Alnaqbi (UAE), inventor of rescue and security robotics.
● Scientific Research Track: Kenaish Eissa Al Qubaisi (UAE), MIT researcher in photonic chips; and Sara Ishaq Al Khoori (UAE), ADNOC scientist in sustainable aviation fuel and genetics research.
● Engineering Track: Basil Mimi (Palestine), innovator of parametric insurance for digital resilience; and Jamal Khaled Salem Shaktour (Palestine), developer of assistive robots and safety devices.
● Media & Digital Citizenship Track: Sarah Mazen Younis (Jordan), Arab tech and digital content pioneer; and Eman Sobhy Ahmed (Egypt), founder of the What If program with over one billion views.
The first day included networking activities and professional connections, along with a workshop delivered by “Deraya” titled “Entrepreneurial Presentation and Storytelling Skills” to equip participants with practical tools to present their projects effectively to investors and partners.
