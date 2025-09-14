Youth leaders from 13 countries join forces to turn bold ideas into real solutions

Fatima Al Hallami, CEO of the Arab Youth Center, told participants: “Our commitment is to spotlight your powerful stories and enable you to channel your determination to turn challenges into solutions and aspirations into reality. Arab youth are not passive recipients of change – they are its driving force. Each of your journeys forms a vital chapter in a larger narrative, one that redefines global perceptions of Arab youth as innovators, builders, and leaders who are shaping stronger societies and forging a brighter future for generations to come.”

Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, said: “An exceptional platform to turn Arab youth’s ideas into impactful achievements, the Young Arab Pioneers Initiative has been designed to propel contributions that advance communities. Empowering youth and investing in their capabilities is the most strategic investment in shaping both the present and future of our region. Each young pioneer here embodies the power of possibility, proving that with vision and determination, ideas can be transformed into achievements that uplift communities and extend positive impact far beyond our borders.”

Organised by AYC with support from the Abu Dhabi Business Youth Council, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Emirates Foundation, and other partners, the initiative offers more than recognition. Participants will benefit from field visits, expert mentorship, investor networking, and advanced training workshops. They will also receive support to scale their projects and measure their impact, helping turn ideas into real solutions for their communities.

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Center (AYC), the fourth edition of the Young Arab Pioneers Initiative opened in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

