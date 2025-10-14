Saudi Arabia, Algeria sign $5.4 billion hydrocarbons exploration and production deal

Saudi Arabia's Madad Energy to fully finance Ilizi Basin project with Algeria’s Sonatrach
Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Algeria have signed a landmark contract to explore and exploit hydrocarbons in Algeria’s Ilizi Basin, marking a major step in strengthening energy cooperation between the two Arab nations.
The deal was struck by Algerian state-owned oil company Sonatrach and Saudi Arabia’s Midad Energy North Africa. The production-sharing contract (PSC), worth around $5.4 billion (AD704.08 billion), focused on oil and gas exploration in Algeria’s Illizi Basin.
The signing ceremony, held in Algiers, was attended by Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab, and Saudi Ambassador to Algeria Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Busairi.
Under the terms of the deal, the total investment is estimated at $5.4 billion, including $288 million allocated for exploration works. Madad Energy will finance 100 per cent of the project.
By the end of the contractual period, total production is projected to reach approximately 993 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 125 billion cubic metres of natural gas, underscoring the scale and strategic value of the partnership.
