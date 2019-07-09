A new dedicated lounge for unaccompanied young flyers opened at Dubai International Airport Image Credit: dnata

Dubai: Travelling for unaccompanied young flyers have been made easy at the Dubai International Airport with the opening of a dedicate children lounge.

Dubai based dnata, one of the world’s largest air services providers, has opened a new airport lounge at Dubai International to enhance young flyers’ travel experience. The newest dnata facility has been designed and launched exclusively for unaccompanied minors, whose safety, security and comfort are ensured by dnata’s specially trained team at the airport.

Located at Terminal 1, the lounge is tastefully decorated in vibrant colours. It is equipped with games and entertainment screens to keep the young guests occupied throughout the day. The lounge is open 24 hours and manned by experienced, multilingual staff.

dnata employs over 70 dedicated agents who work closely with airline representatives to ensure unaccompanied minors are in safe hands, reach departure gates on time and receive priority boarding. dnata has seen these services become increasingly popular in the UAE in recent years. In 2018 the dnata team assisted 8,000 unaccompanied minors at Dubai International (DXB), 27% more, than five years ago.

Steve Allen, Divisional Senior Vice President, UAE Airport Operations, dnata, said: “We have earned the trust of thousands of parents with our safe and reliable services for unaccompanied minors over the past years. We are delighted to add more value to our offering and further enhance young passengers’ travel experience by opening our new lounge, which has been specifically designed to meet the needs and taste of children of all ages.”

Parents in the UAE are also excited about the new service. “This is great news for me as my children want to go back home to meet their grandparents but I was worried about sending them alone as I was not confident whether they will be able to handle the rush at the busy Dubai airport,” said Abdul Kareem, a Pakistani expat.

Sadiq Kabeer, an Indian expat, said the new facility would definitely encourage him to let his children travel alone as they would learn how to go through various channels form check in to boarding.