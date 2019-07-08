List of hot deals for you: Affordable Eid Al Adha holiday packages you can grab now

Dubai: Following the announcement of Eid Al Adha holidays from August 10 (Saturday) to 13 (Tuesday), travellers from the UAE are lapping up on deals so they can get away for the long weekend. See our full list, below.

And why not? A quick scan of holiday packages floating around for UAE travellers revealed Georgia, Armenia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan among others to be some top preferred locales.

From August 10 (Saturday) to August 13 (Tuesday)

Based on the prediction, residents can look forward to a long weekend break from Saturday August 10 to Tuesday August 13.

A quick survey conducted by Gulf News across a section of travel agents also revealed flight rates soared 200 to 300 per cent in the last two months.

More people are opting for holiday deals as air fares even to their home countries have increased by more than 100 per cent during summer holidays.

Flight rates to Mumbai during the summer is hovering around Dh3,000 (non-peak rates being between Dh850 and Dh1,200, marking between 200 and 300 per cent increase in flight rates).

A key reason for a spike in flight rates to Mumbai is said to be the massive cancellations on Jet Airways.

Destinations like Trivandrum, Cochin, Calicut, Kanoor are nothing less than Dh,3,000 from the UAE this summer.

Flight rates to Kochi on Air Arabia is Dh3,900, Trivandrum – Dh3,500 (Air Arabia), Karachi – Dh3,500 (Etihad), Lahore – Dh1,700 (PIA), Colombo – Dh2,000 (Emirates), Bangalore - Dh2,500 – (Air Arabia) and Dh3,000 (Indigo).

Yet, that is not stopping holiday makers from grabbing some of these cool steal deals.

Here's why:

Take the case of Mahanth Saxena for one is on his way with his family (wife and two daughters) to Bishek, Kyrgyzstan on August 9.

He told Gulf News he has been able to secure a package to the two holiday destinations for a steal price of Dh2,799 per person on twin-sharing basis.

Dh 2,799 Holiday package to Kyrgyzstan from the UAE per person on twin-sharing basis.

“I like to get away to a new destination whenever there is a long weekend. Contrary to the belief that travelling during Eid holidays can be expensive, according to my experience, I have seen that taking holiday packages works out way cheaper.

"Ticket prices are soaring during this time so making individual flight bookings does not work out cheap at all unless you book the ticket six months before. In the case of a holiday package, the travel agent usually makes a mass booking in budget airlines and that reduces the cost of travel a great deal,” explained Saxena.

His package to Bishek for example is for three nights and four days. The cost includes return air fare on Air Arabia, four-star accommodation, daily breakfast, roundtrip airport transfer, guided city tour with lunch, all taxes.

A quick check across holiday websites revealed Georgia, Armenia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Mauritius and Seychelles were preferred destinations for travel.

Another Egyptian expat living in Sharjah, Badr Sami, is heading to Bangkok and Pattaya for four nights and five days.

Price of the total package has worked out to around Dh3,000 per person on twin-sharing basis including air fare, four-star accommodation in Bangkok and Pattaya, half day city tour and a coral tour in Pattaya.

Dh 3,000 Price of holiday package to Bangkok and Pattaya per person on twin-sharing basis including air fare and four-star accommodation.

“If I had to take a holiday to these destinations separately, it would have been far more expensive. I did a random check and found the flight rates alone to Bangkok was working out to Dh3,000 per person. Here for the same price I am getting hotel stay, city tours, flight tickets and more. I would recommend holiday packages to everyone as they are really value for money deals.”

Packages to Istanbul, Turkey for three nights and four days cost Dh2,399 per person on twin-sharing basis. The package includes return flights from Sharjah with Air Arabia, three-star accommodation return airport hotel transfers, a tour guide and more. Another attractive deal to Seychelles for three nights and four days is just Dh3,999 per person on twin-sharing basis. Again this comes with return airfares, four-star accommodation and more.

Some cool deals

BANGKOK and PATTAYA, THAILAND

Duration: 4 nights, 5 days

Price: Dh1,120 per person on twin-sharing basis

Package includes

• Two nights’ accommodation including breakfast in four star property in Bangkok

•Two nights’ accommodation including breakfast in four star property in Pattaya

• Return airport transfer in standard car or private basis

• Half day Bangkok city tour

• Coral tour in Pattaya with lunch

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Duration: 3 nights, 4 days

Price – Dh2,399 per person on twin-sharing basis

Package includes

• Return flights from Sharjah with Air Arabia

• Three-star accommodation with daily breakfast

• Return Airport-Hotel transfers

• Private tour guide

• Travel Insurance

If you are looking for something more extravagant, you can stay in a five star property for the price of Dh2,799 per person on twin-sharing basis. Rest of the terms are same as with a three-star property.

BISHEK, KYRGYZSTAN

Duration: 3 nights 4 days

Price: Dh2,799 per person on twin sharing basis

Package includes

• Four star accommodation

• Return flights on Air Arabia

• Daily breakfast

• Roundtrip airport transfer

• Guided city tour with lunch

• All taxes

SEYCHELLES

Duration: 3 nights, 4 days

Price: Dh3,399 per person on twin-sharing basis

Package includes

• Return economy class flights

• Four star accommodation

• All taxes

• Return airport transfers

• Daily breakfast

BALI, INDONESIA

Duration: 6 nights, 7 days

Price: Dh3,378 per person on twin-sharing basis

Package includes

• Dinner cruise

• Authentic Balinese massage

• Half day city tour

• Accommodation in four star property

JAMBO, KENYA

Duration: 4 nights, 5 days

Price: Dh3,899 per person on twin-sharing basis

Package includes

• Accommodation

• Economy class return air ticket with airport taxes.

• Daily breakfast, three lunch, dinner

• Game drive tickets in Masai Mara

• Return airport transfers

• Services of an English-speaking driver-guide

TUNIS, TUNISIA

Duration: 3 nights, 4 days

Price: Dh3,999 per person on twin-sharing basis

Package includes

• Five star accommodation

• Return flights on Air Arabia

• Three breakfasts and dinners

• Roundtrip airport transfer

• Guided city tour

• All taxes

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC and VIENNA, AUSTRIA

Duration: 3 nights, 4 days

Price: Dh4,199 per person on twin-sharing basis

Package includes

• Return flights

• Three-star accommodation

• Daily breakfast

• Return train ticket from Prague to Vienna

• Travel Insurance

ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

Duration: 3 nights 4 days

Price: Dh4,999 per person on twin-sharing basis

Package includes

• Economy class return air ticket with airport taxes

• Four star accommodation

• Daily breakfast

• Excursion to Santa Claus Village

• Return airport transfers

TOKYO, JAPAN

Duration: 3 nights, 4 days

Price: Dh5,099 per person on twin-sharing basis.

Package includes