Dubai airport handled 25 million travellers while 1.8 million travellers used land ports and 557,500 used sea ports. Image Credit: GDRFA

Dubai: A total of 27.4 million passengers passed through Dubai’s land, sea and air ports during the first half of 2019, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) said on Monday.

Dubai International Airport’s 122 smart gates were used by 5.7 million travellers this year, while the GDRFA processed 9.5 million entry and residence permits between January 1 and June 30.

27.4 m number of passengers who passed through Dubai’s land, sea and air ports during the first half of 2019

Maj Gen Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, director-general of GDRFA, said that his department was ready for the summer vacation season, which witnesses more movement of passengers in the emirate.

“We are ready to provide best services for all travellers especially during the summer holiday as we expect an increase in number of travellers,” he said in a statement.

The latest statistics showed that airports witnessed the movement of 25 million travellers and about 1.8 million travellers used the land ports.

Nearly 557,500 travellers crossed the sea ports this year.

5.7 m Number of passengers who used Dubai smart gates in 2019

“More people used the 122 smart gates at Dubai airports, which eased traffic. We encourage travellers to use the gates for quicker movement to catch their flights,” he added.

Meanwhile, GDRFA-Dubai issued and renewed 2.1 million residency permits and 7.4 million entry permits in the first half of 2019.

“We are keen to achieve the highest levels of happiness for customers with the services provided, and through a well-considered plan, we provide all necessary security and facilities for a smooth entry and exit of passengers. Our strategy is based on our Rulers’ instructions and is part of the 2021 plan,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.

GDRFA-Dubai also urged Emiratis to check the validity of their passports before travelling to avoid delays. The department’s centre at Terminal 3 in Dubai International Airports renewed 5,072 passports of Emiratis in 2019, and issued 317,182 residency and entry permits during the same period of time. The centre operates round the clock.

The department urged customers to send their complaints directly to the director general through the ‘contact the general director’ service at www.dnrd.ae or the smart application on mobile phones.

The department received 2,421 emails in 2019 for different enquiries related to residency and entry permits.

The Amer centres received 580,846 calls on 8005111 during the first half of this year.

GDRFA Dubai stats in first half of 2019:

27,373,641 travellers

9.5 million residency and entry permits

3.7 million travellers used smart gates

5,072 Emirati passports renewed and issued