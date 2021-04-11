Students of Delhi Private School (DPS), Shajrah coming back to school for the new academic session after spring break. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: After two weeks off for spring break, students on Sunday returned to school – some virtually – for the third and final term of this academic year. For India and Pakistani schools, the return marks the beginning of their new academic year.

Yellow school buses once again took children to school where classrooms filled with their chatter. Rebecca Coulter, Vice Principal, Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, said the school witnessed a near-perfect attendance first day back.

“It was lovely to see all of our staff and children back in school today. Most seem to have enjoyed a relaxing spring break, and everyone is eager to get back to school to see friends and colleagues. Attendance was excellent and in line with our normal expectations, with 98 per cent of our children in the building,” she added.

In-class learning

Coulter said she is also “very pleased to note” that many of the school’s longer-term distance learning students have returned to school for in-class learning again as of Sunday. Across the school, they have less than five per cent of students who remain on distance learning.

Speaking about this final term, she added: “Although our exam year students are disappointed not to be sitting formal GCSE and A-Level exams this term, we have a comprehensive programme of in-school assessments for them to ensure that they receive a fair and representative grade.”

Sharjah schools

In Sharjah, students have returned to direct classes for the first time since schools had moved to full distance mode in February. Some pupils are continuing with distance learning while others are doing blended learning.