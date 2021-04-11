Students return for in-person classes in Sharjah for the first time since February

Students of Delhi Private School (DPS), Sharjah coming back to school for the new academic session after spring break. Image Credit:

Dubai: After two weeks off for spring break, students on Sunday returned to school – some virtually – for the third and final term of this academic year. For India and Pakistani schools, the return marks the beginning of their new academic year.

Yellow school buses once again took children to school where classrooms filled with their chatter. Rebecca Coulter, Vice Principal, Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, said the school witnessed a near-perfect attendance first day back.

“It was lovely to see all of our staff and children back in school today. Most seem to have enjoyed a relaxing spring break, and everyone is eager to get back to school to see friends and colleagues. Attendance was excellent and in line with our normal expectations, with 98 per cent of our children in the building,” she added.

In-class learning

Coulter said she is also “very pleased to note” that many of the school’s longer-term distance learning students have returned to school for in-class learning again as of Sunday. Across the school, they have less than five per cent of students who remain on distance learning.

Speaking about this final term, she added: “Although our exam year students are disappointed not to be sitting formal GCSE and A-Level exams this term, we have a comprehensive programme of in-school assessments for them to ensure that they receive a fair and representative grade.”

Sharjah schools

In Sharjah, students have returned to direct classes for the first time since schools had moved to full distance mode in February. Some pupils are continuing with distance learning while others are doing blended learning.

GEMS Education tweeted on Sunday: “We’re happy to welcome our #GEMSEducation students #backtoschool for the start of a new academic term. We’ve been preparing all our schools for a safe return to school and face-to-face learning, we’re especially pleased to see our Sharjah students back on-site.”

‘A good rise’

At Credence High School, Dubai, student attendance saw “a good rise” with almost half of the pupils attending the onsite learning at the Indian school, said CEO-Principal Deepika Thapar Singh.

“Indeed the first day after the spring break and the beginning of the new academic session 2021-22 was filled with excitement as the children once again got to be in their classrooms, meet their teachers and friends,” she added.

‘Positive sign’

Last year, around 20 per cent of Credence students had opted for face-to-face learning – less than half the current rate. “This is definitely a positive sign,” Singh said.