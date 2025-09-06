Celebrity chef CZN Burak ends Dubai partnership over financial and management issues

Dives Holding responds to Chef CZN Burak's viral video
Dubai: After celebrity chef CZN Burak posted a video announcing the termination of his business ties in Dubai, his management company, Dives Holding, has issued a press release. The company stated that "such remarks should be regarded solely as personal statements".
Chef Burak Özdemir, a well-established restaurateur with over 52.8 million Instagram followers, initially gained international fame for his Turkish dishes and signature smile. In a video shared with his followers, he stated he no longer has any "legal or business ties with any company in Dubai." This was followed by a more detailed statement on social media, where he mentioned that his partnership with Dives Holding had become "economically, legally, and morally unsustainable." He claimed the company was responsible for "unpaid dues," "reputational damage," "late and incomplete payments," "persistent breaches of contract," and "mismanagement of the brand."
In a statement released, Dives Holding firmly asserted its position as the "sole and exclusive rights holder" of the CZN Burak brand in all countries outside of Türkiye. While acknowledging Özdemir as the public face, the company stressed that all operational processes, including menu development, marketing, and international expansion, have been directed and managed by Dives Holding’s teams. They credited their "investments and strategic management" for the brand's evolution into a global success story with ten outlets in nine countries. The company also confirmed its commitment to keeping all current locations open and stated that further openings were planned.
Located at Boulevard Point on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, the venue is known for its extensive menu of over 150 Middle Eastern and Turkish dishes and its stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. Since its opening in 2021, the restaurant has attracted numerous high-profile guests, including Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, and football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
