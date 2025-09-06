Celebrity chef CZN Burak ends Dubai partnership over financial and management issues

Chef Burak Özdemir, a well-established restaurateur with over 52.8 million Instagram followers, initially gained international fame for his Turkish dishes and signature smile. In a video shared with his followers, he stated he no longer has any "legal or business ties with any company in Dubai." This was followed by a more detailed statement on social media, where he mentioned that his partnership with Dives Holding had become "economically, legally, and morally unsustainable." He claimed the company was responsible for "unpaid dues," "reputational damage," "late and incomplete payments," "persistent breaches of contract," and "mismanagement of the brand."