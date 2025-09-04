Celebrity chef CZN Burak announces end of all business ties in Dubai

CZN Burak stated on Instagram that he has no business ties in Dubai anymore
Dubai: Celebrity chef Burak Özdemir, also known as CZN Burak, has announced the closure of all his business operations in Dubai as of September 2025. In an official video shared on his Instagram account, Özdemir stated, "I no longer have any legal or business ties with any company in Dubai."
The popular chef, who gained international fame on TikTok and Instagram for his oversized meat dishes and signature smile, is a well-established restaurateur in Turkey.
His Dubai restaurant, located at Boulevard Point on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, was a notable destination for diners. It offered both indoor and outdoor seating with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. The extensive menu featured over 150 dishes with a strong influence of Middle Eastern and Turkish cuisine.
