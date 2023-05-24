Top Trending Stories This Evening

1. Congress 2.0: Huge strategic shift, emerging alliances

India’s oldest political party is fully reloaded for a head-on battle with Modi and BJP

Read more ➜

2. Wizz Air launches special fares starting from Dh129

The airline urges travellers to secure their booking early ahead of the busy travel season

Read more ➜

3. Indian expat in UAE plans to get married after winning Dh1m in Mahzooz draw

Vipin had to share screenshot of account to convince fiancée he had become a millionaire

Read more ➜

4. Meet the top 10 richest Indian billionaires in the US

4 of the richest American billionaires are of Indian descent

Read more ➜

5. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens to public

The marine life theme park's ticket costs, location, experiences explained

Read more ➜