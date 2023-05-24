1. Congress 2.0: Huge strategic shift, emerging alliances
India’s oldest political party is fully reloaded for a head-on battle with Modi and BJP
2. Wizz Air launches special fares starting from Dh129
The airline urges travellers to secure their booking early ahead of the busy travel season
3. Indian expat in UAE plans to get married after winning Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
Vipin had to share screenshot of account to convince fiancée he had become a millionaire
4. Meet the top 10 richest Indian billionaires in the US
4 of the richest American billionaires are of Indian descent
5. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens to public
The marine life theme park's ticket costs, location, experiences explained