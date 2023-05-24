Dubai: An Indian expat in Abu Dhabi who won Dh1 million in the latest Mahzooz draw can now fulfil his dream of getting married.
Vipin, who works at a fire and safety company, had been yearning to get married but was facing difficulties due to limited income.
He became a millionaire on May 20 after winning the raffle prize. The same draw saw 1,645 other winners take home a total of Dh1,601,500 in prize money.
Vipin, an avid football player who has been living in the UAE for less than two years, said the first thing he thought of when he realised he had won was his long-adjourned wedding.
“These ceremonial events are extremely expensive. I’m overjoyed to have won Dh1 million so I can finally tie the knot to the person I love,” he added.
Surprise gift
The new millionaire would like to surprise his elder brother with a new car, in addition to buying a small house in his hometown.
This is not Vipin’s first win with Mahzooz as he had previously won Dh350 on his third trial.
Describing the moment he discovered that he had won, he said: “I could not believe it at first. I was doing my night shift, and once I reached home and connected to the Wi-Fi, I received an email notification from Mahzooz stating that I had won. I was shocked and rushed to check my Mahzooz account on my mobile. I tried convincing my fiancée based in India that I had won but she did not believe me till I showed her a screenshot of my Mahzooz account.”