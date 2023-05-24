Dubai: Low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched special fares for travel to a number of destinations around its network from UAE.
Passengers can now take advantage of the following special fares:
“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers an eclectic mix of captivating destinations across Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East,” said Johan Eidhagen, the Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. “We strongly encourage all travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy the lowest fares during this summer season.”