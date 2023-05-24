STOCK Wizz Air
Travellers are encouraged to book for summer leisure to destinations including the Maldives, Larnaca, Salalah, Santorini and Antalya. Image Credit: Wizz Air

Dubai: Low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched special fares for travel to a number of destinations around its network from UAE.

Passengers can now take advantage of the following special fares:

Wizz Air fares
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal/Gulf News

“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers an eclectic mix of captivating destinations across Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East,” said Johan Eidhagen, the Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. “We strongly encourage all travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy the lowest fares during this summer season.”