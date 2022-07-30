Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is “the ultimate family hotspot” this summer, offering a range of experiences that kids can enjoy at their own pace.

From riding the world’s fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to discovering more than 300 unique species at the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, ‘Visit Abu Dhabi’ has rounded up the top “family-friendly gems” for children this summer break.

Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass secures access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi and 13 cultural landmarks and institutions across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in one exclusive bundle.

Available on Visit Abu Dhabi website, it costs Dh599 for adults and Dh499 for children between 4 and 17 years of age, while children aged 3 and below go free.

Here's the official round up:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

If excitement for the entire family is what you’re after, the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park is the perfect answer. The world’s first Ferrari-branded theme park tells the marque’s story, showcasing more than 20 exhilarating and educational rides and attractions, incredible shopping, and authentic Italian dining experiences. Also, it’s all mostly indoors, with only the rollercoasters taking you outside. Make sure you try the Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest rollercoaster, where you go from 0 to 240 km/h in 4.9 seconds, while soaring to heights of 52 metres.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

One of the world’s biggest indoor theme parks, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi brings all the legendary characters from this famous movie studio to life. Meet Superman, catch up with Batman or Wonder Woman, or be entertained by Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Fred Flintstone and more, all within an impressive 153,000 square metre theme park boasting 29 state-of-the-art rides, interactive family-friendly attractions, upbeat live entertainment, a range of dining options to suit all tastes, and exclusive shopping outlets.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

For an amazing family day out, visit Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and enjoy exhilarating water-based activities across a range of thrill levels. With more than 40 rides, slides and attractions – five of which are unique – you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience.

Try Dawwamma, the hydromagnetic-powered, 238-metre long, six-person tornado waterslide, or check out three-metre-high waves on Bubble’s Barrel, which boasts the world’s largest surfable sheet wave for flow boards and bodyboards. Meanwhile, passers-by below can also get in on the action, spraying riders with water as they pass. All these activities will definitely work up an appetite, so you’ll find various on-site restaurants, as well as a souk (market) and pearl diving exhibits.

CLYMB, Yas Island

Fans of action-packed activities will be in their element here. The ultimate adventure hub, CLYMB offers five climbing walls for all ages and abilities, including the Summyt, the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall. It’s also home to the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber, which is open to children as young as three. With a width of 9.75 metres, this freefalling adventure spot is loved by pro skydivers too.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island

Home to the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Yas Marina Circuit hosts TrainYAS every Tuesday night. The 3.5-mile circuit is open to the public for cycling, running, and walking. With the track closed to racing cars, you’re able to raise your heart rate and break sweat in a unique setting. Admission is free with advance registration.

Perhaps you’d like to try driving around a track yourself? Perfect for a fun family day out, or even as a team-building event, Yas Kartzone delivers a healthy dose of adrenaline. Experience the thrills of go-karting in Yas Kartzone’s fleet of Cadet Karts for kids aged 8 to 12 or Senior Karts for those over the age of 13. Yas Kartzone offers a range of karting options for groups of 15 or more.

Bounce Abu Dhabi

Bounce is guaranteed fun for the whole family. This indoor trampoline park includes a variety of activities and arenas. Let loose in the Free-Jump Arena, practise your basketball at Slam Dunk, perfect your skills at Performance, get airborne at Big Bag, become a wall runner at The Wall, navigate the obstacle course at X-Park or try ziplining, quick dropping and speed sliding.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana