Umm Al Quwain: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team in Umm Al Quwain detected a case of violation of the COVID-19 precautionary measures at a wedding ceremony in Al Sweihat 2 area of Umm Al Quwain.
The team, during one of its regular inspections, noticed that those present at the wedding ceremony did not adhere to mandatory wearing of mask or maintaining physical distancing. It was also found that the number of guests present at the reception far exceeded the permissible number of attendees, which is ten.
The team has penalised those who organised the wedding as well as the guests who violated the COVID-19 protocol.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team in Umm Al Quwain have urged all members of the society to adhere to the instructions issued by the authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus. The team reiterated that adhering to the precautionary measures is a national duty and that society must cooperate with the authorities to combat this pandemic.