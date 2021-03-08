Full on inspections... Dubai Tourism is working with local authorities to ensure compliance is done in full. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing has aligned with local authorities to ensure establishments in the tourism industry are fully implementing precautionary measures on COVID-19.

Following the New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dubai Tourism conducted nearly 10,000 inspections of hotels and recreational facilities. In all, 274 violations were recorded and 47 facilities closed, marking a compliance rate of 89 per cent.

Joint inspections are run with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and the Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy), especially at places that attract large gatherings. Penalties for violations range from fines to final warnings, suspension of permits and closure of the facility.

Stepped up

In the last two months, Dubai Tourism has increased inspections to ensure that hotels and establishments across tourism touchpoints - retail, leisure, attractions and events - are complying with wide-ranging health and safety protocols outlined by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

A new set of precautionary measures was recently extended until the beginning of Ramadan in mid-April. The new rules cover activities related to malls, hotel establishments, swimming pools and private beaches at hotels, required to operate at 70 per cent capacity. Indoor venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues will continue to operate at 50 per cent of maximum capacity while pubs and bars will remain closed.

In full vaccine drive

Dubai has taken several steps to curb the spread of COVID-19, including organising outreach campaigns and large-scale sterilisation programmes, as well as introducing necessary regulations and guidelines. The effective management of the pandemic led to the gradual reopening of various sectors and activities, including the tourism sector.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Dubai Tourism maintained a constant dialogue with stakeholders and partners, both in the domestic and international markets. It has sought the cooperation of all its stakeholders to ensure that both staff and visitors to their establishments adhere to the precautionary measures at all times.

This was also aimed at enhancing the city’s readiness to receive domestic guests and global travellers.

Apart from regular inspections, Dubai Tourism continues to take various other steps to instill confidence among residents and visitors that Dubai is one of the safest cities. The success of its citywide management of the pandemic was recognised by the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC), which awarded the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp.