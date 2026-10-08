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Will it rain in the UAE this weekend? NCM forecast explained

Chance of rain in some areas as clouds build over the weekend

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Will it rain in the UAE this weekend? NCM forecast explained
Abbas Mohammad/Gulf News reader

Dubai: Residents heading into the weekend can expect largely settled weather across the UAE, though clouds building in some areas could bring a chance of rain, and early risers should be prepared for fog, according to the latest forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

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Temperatures will stay warm, with daytime highs of around 36°C to 39°C in coastal cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, rising to about 40°C to 42°C in internal areas. Nights will offer some relief, with lows of around 25°C to 28°C along the coast and dipping to about 20°C to 23°C in the mountains.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy from Friday through Sunday, but clouds are set to gather each afternoon and grow more active as the weekend goes on. By Saturday, the NCM says these clouds may turn convective, the type of towering cloud that can produce sudden showers, and the activity is expected to spread further on Sunday, mainly over eastern and southern parts of the country.

Any rain is likely to be light to moderate and short-lived, falling mostly in the afternoon when cloud development peaks. Convective clouds can also bring brief gusts of wind and, at times, thunder, so residents in affected areas should keep an eye on changing conditions. Most of the country, including the main coastal cities, is expected to stay dry.

Nights will turn noticeably muggy, with humidity climbing steadily after sunset and peaking in the early hours. The moist air is expected to linger each night through to Monday morning, making conditions feel sticky and heavier than the temperatures suggest, particularly in coastal areas. As the air cools before dawn, that moisture is likely to condense into fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas, leaving windscreens damp and visibility reduced on the roads in the early hours.

Winds will remain light to moderate throughout, blowing at 10–20km/h and occasionally reaching 30km/h. They will start the weekend from the southeast on Friday before turning northwesterly, then shift between southwesterly and northwesterly over Saturday and Sunday. Conditions at sea will stay calm, with slight waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, making it a good weekend for boating and beach outings.

With fog likely on several mornings and the chance of afternoon showers in some areas, motorists are advised to slow down, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and watch for changing speed limits on electronic road signs. Residents are also encouraged to follow NCM updates for any fog or weather warnings issued over the weekend.

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