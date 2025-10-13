Weather update: Heavy rain hits parts of UAE; thunderstorms and hail expected

Dubai Police urges drivers to stay cautious during the unstable weather
Dubai: Heavy rain continues to fall across parts of the UAE this Monday afternoon, particularly affecting the eastern regions around 3pm. The downpour is reported as cold and intense in the eastern area, with several wadis experiencing especially heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain was reported in Al Ain, parts of Dubai and Sharjah today early morning.
Following the downpour, Dubai Police has issued an urgent advisory for motorists. Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution, significantly reduce their speed, and steer clear of any streets where rainwater has accumulated to prevent accidents and safeguard against hazardous driving conditions.
The current weather system is delivering significant precipitation to several key locations. Good rains are actively falling over the Al-Nouf area and along the Abu Dhabi Road - Al-Zafra stretch, impacting travel in the Western region as well. In the Eastern region, which is currently seeing some of the heaviest and coldest rainfall, authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
The heavy rains are expected to particularly target the transfers and preventive measures of Wadi Al-Ajili, and significant downpours are also anticipated for Wadi Al-Qour, both located in the Eastern region.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert regarding convective cloud activity that is expected to cover the region and persist until 9pm today.
In response to the severe weather, the NCM has activated both yellow and orange alerts for various parts of the country, indicating conditions that require caution and preparedness, and in some areas, a need for immediate action.
Officials have issued critical safety advice:
Motorists must exercise extreme caution while driving due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.
Residents are strongly advised to avoid visiting the wadis or any low-lying areas, as the heavy rainfall significantly increases the risk of flash floods and overflowing water channels.
