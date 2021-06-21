Dubai: It’s going to be a dusty and humid day for UAE residents with strong winds blowing sand into the air and the relative humidity crossing 80 per cent.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards like in the emirate of Fujairah.
There is a chance of the clouds becoming convective by the afternoon in these areas in the afternoon.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 29 °C with mostly sunny skies.
It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 80 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out. The humidity is expected to highest at night and on Tuesday morning over some western coastal areas in Abu Dhabi.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.