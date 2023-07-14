Abu Dhabi: Motorists, residents and visitors here were urged to take extra care and drive more cautiously in the rain as convective clouds gathered over a huge swaths of the country on Friday afternoon.
In an afternoon bulletin, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Meanwhile, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported convective clouds over certain parts of Abu Dhabi during the 2.45pm to 8pm period on Friday (July 14, 2023).
The weather bureau also issued a yellow alert over Al Ain area — an indication for residents and visitors to be on the lookout when going outdoors.