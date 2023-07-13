Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny and dusty weather in the UAE today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy and dusty at times. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast by morning, may be convective by afternoon over the mountain. Temperature tends to decrease especially Westward. It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some areas especially Westward.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 33 to 37°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 25.5°C in Mebreh Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 7.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 47.6°C in Hamim in Al Dhafra region at 2.30pm.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands, whereas 20-40 per cent in the mountains.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing and suspended dust Westward with a speed 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate, becoming rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman sea.