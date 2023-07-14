Dubai: UAE residents can expect an increase in temperatures, high humidity and dusty skies on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny, partly cloudy and dusty at times. Low clouds are expected to appear over the east coast, in Fujairah, in the morning, with a chance of convective clouds forming in the afternoon.
The NCM also issued a fog alert in some parts of Abu Dhabi this morning.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some western coastal areas such as Abu Dhabi. Drivers must be careful on the roads during those hours.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
Temperatures are expected to increase. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 49°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 26°C. Dubai is currently at 31°C with dusty skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially eastwards and northwards, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.