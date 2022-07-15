Dubai: A strong sandstorm hit Dubai on Friday afternoon, reducing visibility to 50 meters. Heavy to moderate rainfall was also reported in many parts of the country.
In Dubai, scattered rainfall was reported in Al Khawneej, Lahbab, Emirates Road, Expo, and Al Aweer. Heavy rainfall was reported in Al Madam and Al Batayih in Sharjah.
According to the NCM: "As a result of the movement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) northward with an upper and surface low-pressure trough, a weather pattern is extending over the country, from the east."
"The moist air mass moving towards the country is causing cloud formations over the UAE. Combined with rainy convective clouds, there may be lightning and thunder activity at times in the coming days."
The NCM has said that there is a chance of local rainy convective clouds forming Eastward and then extending over some internal and southern areas.
On Monday and Tuesday, the surface and upper depressions will deepen over the country, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas. A significant drop in temperatures is also expected.
Wind, duststorms and rough seas
Moderate Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will become strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, leading to poor horizontal visibility. Motorist have been urged to drive with caution.
While sea conditions from Friday to Sunday will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea. On Monday and Tuesday, the sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough at times in Oman Sea.