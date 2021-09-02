Dubai: Residents of internal parts of Sharjah and Al Ain experienced rainy conditions as cloud formation increased in some areas of the UAE.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers on Thursday afternoon. In some areas, UAE residents experienced heavy rain combined with strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud formation increased in parts of the UAE, such as Khor Fakkan and a yellow alert was issued due to convective cloud formation.
Rainy conditions are also expected on Friday, gradually decreasing over the next week.