It's raining in parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology, on Tuesday evening, shared videos and issued weather alerts in Al Ain and other parts of Abu Dhabi.
Light to moderate rainfall was reported in Al Shiwayb, Nahil-Al Ain road, Al Foah, Masakin and surrounding regions in Al Ain. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was also reported in some areas, with NCM issuing a yellow and orange weather alert.
According to the NCM, convective clouds were monitored over Al Ain by afternoon. The weather bureau told Gulf News that cloud seeding operations were conducted to enhance rainfall in the region.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere. Today, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 48.4°C in Al Dhafrah, in Abu Dhabi.
A video update also shows that strong winds blew sand and dust over exposed areas in this region.