Dubai: It's raining in some parts of the UAE. Light rainfall was recorded in Fujairah on Saturday morning.
Instagram page @storm_ae, which shares weather updates across the UAE, shared a video.
In general, the weather will be sunny, and hazy, during the daytime in Abu Dhabi, Dubai,and Sharjah. However, the Eastern part of the country is expected to see partly cloudy weather along with a chance of rain.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be generally hot during the daytime. Some clouds appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon over the mountains. Also, temperatures tend to decrease over the Western coastal areas.
Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42-47°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 24-28°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-43°C, and 31-36°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 65-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate may become rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.