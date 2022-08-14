Dubai: Heavy rain hit parts of the UAE on Sunday evening. Dusty weather was reported in Dubai and other parts of the country today, reducing horizontal visibility on many UAE roads.
The National Center of Meteorology issued a flood alert, warning residents and motorists to avoid valleys and areas that are prone to flooding and landslides.
The NCM also shared a video of flooding in Wadi Halo, Sharjah.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) assured the readiness of relevant authorities to deal with the upcoming forecasted weather situation. And, the Ministry of Interiors warned motorists to be careful on the UAE roads.
Rain forecast: Sunday, August 14 to Thursday, August 18
The National Center of Meteorology said: "[There is a] chance of convective clouds formation accompanied with rainfall of different intensities between moderate to heavy at times. These may be associated with thunder and lightning over some Eastern areas, Al Ain, and its southern areas, extending to some internal areas and Western areas."
A decrease in temperatures is expected during this week according to the NCM forecast.
Explaining the weather phenomenon, the NCM said: "The country will be affected during the period by an extension of surface low pressure system extending from the east towards the west, accompanied by an upper air low pressure system, leading to the flow of moist air mass from the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea towards the area and the country. This will cause the development and formation of some rainy convective clouds over some areas, especially in the eastern and southern areas of the country."
Strong winds and dust storms
Moderate to strong southeasterly to northeasterly winds at times, especially with convective clouds, will cause dusty weather, sandstorms and low horizontal visibility.
Sea condition: The sea will be moderate becoming rough gradually by Monday night in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.