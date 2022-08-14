Dusty conditions engulfed the UAE and the weather bureau issued an alert due to reduced visibility on the roads on Sunday morning.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued warnings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, parts of Dubai and Sharjah because of strong winds blowing dust into the air.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads as dusty conditions hindered visibility. In a social media post, they warned residents to not be distracted by their phones and avoid taking videos of the weather.
Visibility reduced to less than 1,000 metres due to the dust, according to an official from the NCM. Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Such conditions are expected all week, according to a statement by the NCM. From Tuesday till Thursday dusty and hazy skies are expected with a decrease in temperatures.
Cloudy skies associated with rain, especially in the eastern and southern regions such as Fujairah and Abu Dhabi are also expected.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent.