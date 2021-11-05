Dubai: If you are heading to Al Ain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah or Sharjah this weekend, you might want to carry your umbrellas as heavy rain and hail hit those areas on Friday, November 5.
Videos of rain accompanied by wind and hail in these areas circulated on social media.
Cloud seeding was used to enhance the amount of rainfall, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM issued alerts to warn the public of convective cloud formation and rainy conditions in the northern and eastern region of the UAE.
Such conditions are also expected on Saturday with rain expected to hit eastern and northern regions again.