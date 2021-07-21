Dubai: Hot weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies is expected today in many parts of the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology, maximum temperature in the country will hit 46°C on Wednesday. However, eastern coastal areas and the southern regions of the country are expected to see cloudy skies, with a chance of rain.
According to the NCM: "[The weather will be] Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times Northward and hazy during daytime, with a probability of some convective clouds formation over some Eastern and Southern areas may be associated with rainfall."
Rain was reported on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in various parts of the country.
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 41-46°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 38-43°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 31-36°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday afternoon was 46.1°C in Hamim (Al Dhafrah Area) at 2:15pm.
If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand."
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 75-85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf, and rough at times in Oman Sea.