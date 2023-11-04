Dubai: UAE residents to enjoy the cool temperature and pleasant weather today across the emirates. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in the parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and internal parts of Sharjah. There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be cloudy during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East coast with a chance of some rain bearing clouds formation by afternoon especially at the sea, eastwards and northwards, such as in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, the NCM reported.
Instagram account @storm.ae shared a video of heavy rain in Ajman on Sunday morning.
The UAE weather bureau has also shared videos of heavy to moderate rainfall over eastern parts of the country.
Cloud activity increased in the afternoon, with the NCM warning of strong winds accompanying it. Residents have also been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully, drive safely, slow down, and avoid waterlogged areas.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning causing fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
In its daily weather forecast, the NCM had predicted that moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 20 – 35, reaching 40 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman sea.