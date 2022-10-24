Dubai: If you are planning to take advantage of the dip in temperatures and have a caravan or trailer, you can go to Jebel Ali public beach for a camping trip. However, you will need to first obtain a permit from Dubai Municipality.

Caravan camping is only allowed in Dubai on Jebel Ali beach, but to enjoy the experience, campers first need to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Dubai Municipality, the authority said through its online social media channels on Friday, October 21.

The beach camping permit is valid for 30 days, and you can apply for the permit free of cost through the Dubai Municipality website.

In 2020, Dubai Municipality stated that they had designated Jebel Ali beach keeping in mind the requirements for caravan camping, which is why it is the only beach open to visitors for this activity.

How to get a caravan camping permit

1. Visit the Dubai Municipality website - https://www.dm.gov.ae/ and click on 'Services' in the menu tab.

2. Next, type in 'caravan permit' in the search bar and click on the service, 'Request for NOC for Caravan Camping on Public Beaches'

3. Click on the 'Apply Now' button.

4. Next, you must create an account with Dubai Municipality or sign in with your UAE Pass.

5. After you have logged in, you will be redirected to the application.

6. Next, enter the following information in the application for the permit (If you have signed in with your UAE Pass, your Emirates ID details and contact information will be automatically filled in):

- Choose the application type – Resident or Citizen

- Enter the applicant details:



• Emirates ID number

• Date of birth

• English and Arabic name

• Nationality

• Emirates ID expiry date

• Gender

- Enter the contact information:



• Mobile number

• Email address

- Enter the vehicle information (referred to as Request Details)



• Vehicle type: Caravan, camping van, trailer

• Emirate

• Vehicle plate number

• Vehicle plate code

• Vehicle registration expiry date

• Arrival and departure date: the duration of your camping trip

7. Next, you will be asked to upload the following documents:

• Copy of vehicle (caravan/trailer) registration.

• Photo of the vehicle (caravan/van/trailer).

8. Agree to the terms and conditions, and click on the 'next' button.

9. Review the application and click 'submit'.

10. Based on the information entered in the application, you will receive a digital permit on your registered email address.