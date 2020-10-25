Dubai: In over a month after closing its only caravan camping beach site, Dubai Municipality on Sunday announced that it will allow camping with caravans on the Jebel Ali beach.
On September 16, the civic body had asked caravan owners camping on the Al Sufouh Beach, the only beach that allowed caravan camping earlier, to vacate the site and wait for the announcement about an alternative site.
Announcing the opening of the caravan camping site on Jebel Ali beach, the Municipality clarified that the beach currently designated for this activity in the emirate is the beach in the Jebel Ali area with Makani number 0001864652.
However, the camping will be allowed subject to obtaining a prior permit for a period of 30 days through the Municipality’s website. The civic body confirmed that the permit issuing service will remain free of cost on the new site as well.
Camping enthusiasts are only required to provide a valid copy of the ownership of the caravan or trailer and a copy of the Emirates ID or that of the passport in the case of the visitors, the municipality said. “Once the applicant enters the necessary data and documents online, the permit is issued immediately and directly, which allows the holder to camp in the specified location for 30 days,” it added.