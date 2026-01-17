Unsettled weather hits UAE as winds pick up

Low-pressure system brings cloudy skies and choppy waters
Dubai: The UAE is experiencing a spell of unsettled winter weather on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies, strong northwesterly winds and very rough seas. A surface low-pressure system from the east is interacting with a high-pressure system moving in from the west, the National Centre of Meteorology said.
Low clouds are expected to form over coastal, northern and eastern areas, while internal regions may see rising humidity later at night and into Sunday morning. Winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, becoming strong at times, particularly over open waters. Sea conditions are expected to be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures today are expected to remain mild by winter standards, with highs between 20°C and 24°C along the coast, reaching up to 26°C inland, and dropping to as low as 6°C in internal areas overnight. Mountain regions will remain cooler, with daytime temperatures between 16°C and 20°C.
Looking ahead: Conditions are expected to remain variable over the coming days. On Sunday, skies will stay partly cloudy, especially along the coast and in northern areas, with a chance of fog or mist overnight in internal regions. Winds will ease slightly, though seas may remain rough at times during the morning.
By Monday, temperatures are expected to rise gradually as cloud cover increases intermittently over coastal and northern areas. Humidity will persist at night, while sea conditions are forecast to be calmer.
However, by Tuesday and Wednesday, conditions are likely to turn more unsettled again. Stronger winds are expected to return, with increasing cloud cover and the possibility of light rain over coastal areas and islands. Sea conditions are expected to worsen once more, becoming rough to very rough by midweek.
