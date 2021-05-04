UAE residents have been urged to watch out for unstable weather conditions across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology’s (NCM) daily weather forecast, there is a chance of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah and other northern and eastern parts of the country.
The NCM said: “The weather in general will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy especially over the Northern and Eastern areas extending to some internal areas, with some rainy convective clouds formation.”
The NCM also warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 45 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
It will be rather hot during day time. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 41.9°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 2.15pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38 and 43°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 23-27°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-39°C, and 23-29°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 45-65 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.