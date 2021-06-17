Rough seas in the Arabian Gulf, humidity levels to rise over next few days in the UAE

Dusty and hazy weather Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Photographer

Heading outdoors? Beware, as the UAE weather will be hazy and dusty, today. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the roads as dust might hinder visibility.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that dust particles suspended in the air, will reduce horizontal visibility in the western parts of Abu Dhabi.

This will extend to the rest of the country as well, because strong winds are expected across the UAE.

The NCM forecast said, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 45 km/hr”.

Today, the skies will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy at times. It will be rather hot during daytime.

Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 42 - 47°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 35-40°C, and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 47.7°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 3:30pm.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation over some eastern internal and northern coastal areas.

Humidity will be high at 60-80 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent, and 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas.

Winds will become strong at times over the sea. The sea will be moderate becoming rough gradually by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.