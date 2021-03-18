Dubai: UAE residents are expected to experience clear skies and relatively hot temperatures on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy at times across the UAE.
Temperatures are expected to gradually rise, especially during the daytime in Abu Dhabi. The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 22 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 50 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.
Weekend weather
As for Friday, fair to partly cloudy skies and dusty at times are expected, with a rise in temperatures. The humid is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning especially westwards, like in Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures are expected to slightly fall on Saturday.