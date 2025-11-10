UAE weather alert: Dusty skies with a chance of rain across the UAE today

Low clouds expected over coasts and islands, with light showers possible
Dubai: Residents can look forward to a cooler start to the week, as temperatures are expected to dip due to changing weather conditions. On Monday, November 10, dusty conditions will prevail across the UAE, particularly in the northern and eastern regions, where visibility may be reduced. Coastal areas, especially in the western regions and islands, will experience partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of light rainfall in the forecast.
In Dubai, the weather is expected to be characterised by high winds and blowing dust. Individuals with dust allergies or respiratory issues should take precautions and remain indoors to avoid aggravating their conditions. Winds are anticipated to be light to moderate, with stronger gusts possible in exposed areas.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), residents should prepare for varying weather elements throughout the day. As the evening approaches, cloud cover is anticipated to increase over coastal and northern regions, with some islands potentially experiencing light rainfall.
Temperatures across the regions will vary, with interior areas of the UAE experiencing highs between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius. Coastal and island temperatures will range from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius, offering slightly more temperate conditions due to the proximity to the sea. In the mountainous regions, temperatures are cooler and expected to range from 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.
Maritime conditions are forecasted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, which might pose challenges for small crafts, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain calm.
