Dubai: UAE residents can expect a warm day with hazy skies, and cloud formation in the eastern part of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy sometimes.
There is a chance of low convective clouds forming eastwards like in Fujairah.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average, going up to 46 °C in Abu Dhabi.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning, especially over internal areas.
Dubai is currently at 32 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air during the daytime. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.