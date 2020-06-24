UAE residents can expect a warm day with partly cloudy skies and high relative humidity.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies are going to be clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards like Fujairah. The clouds may become convective by the afternoon.
The eastern region will see a gradual increase in temperatures as the day progresses.
The humidity is expected to increase during night approaches and Thursday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation, especially over some coastal and internal areas.
The NCM has called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations due to reduced visibility, from 4am till 8am.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 33 °C with clear to partly cloudy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.