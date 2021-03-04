Dubai: You might want to leave your sweater at home today if you are headed out, as the weather is expected to be warm during the daytime in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy getting hazy at times across the UAE
Temperatures are expected to gradually rise. The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to mid 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 23 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 99 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air.
Today morning residents in parts of Abu Dhabi also experienced foggy conditions.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.
As for the weather conditions during the weekend, a rise in temperatures is expected on Friday and Saturday with high humidity.