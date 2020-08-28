Summer is almost over as rain approaches. UAE residents can expect some rainfall today just like yesterday when rain pour in some parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain. So always bring your umbrella when going outdoors. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly as the roads will be slippery when wet.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon, associated with rainfall.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 22 – 35 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 44 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.