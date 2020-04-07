It will be a warm day in the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology, it will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy especially along the western coast of the country.
Temperatures saw a slight dip yesterday, but will increase gradually. The maximum temperatures in the country will be 34-38°C in internal areas, 31-34 °C in coastal areas. It will be pleasant in mountainous areas with temperature highs between 21-24 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday, April 6, was 27.6°C in 39 °C in Mezaira at at 2:45pm.
Today’s weather forecast also says that it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, over some Northern coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.
Relative humidity will be, between 30-40 per cent in the day hitting a maximum of 80-90 per cent.
A light breeze is also expected throughout the day, at a speed of 18-28km/h going up to a maximum of 36km/h.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will also be moderate. No warnings were issued.
Hot, hazy weekend
As summer sets in, temperatures will see a rise this week. The weekend is expected to be hot and hazy. But, don’t worry, we have many lists of fun indoor activities that you can enjoy as you stay home.