Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

It will be a warm day in the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology, it will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy especially along the western coast of the country.

Temperatures saw a slight dip yesterday, but will increase gradually. The maximum temperatures in the country will be 34-38°C in internal areas, 31-34 °C in coastal areas. It will be pleasant in mountainous areas with temperature highs between 21-24 °C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday, April 6, was 27.6°C in 39 °C in Mezaira at at 2:45pm.

Today’s weather forecast also says that it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, over some Northern coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Relative humidity will be, between 30-40 per cent in the day hitting a maximum of 80-90 per cent.

A light breeze is also expected throughout the day, at a speed of 18-28km/h going up to a maximum of 36km/h.

The sea along the UAE's coastline will also be moderate. No warnings were issued.

Hot, hazy weekend