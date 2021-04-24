Residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “clear to partly cloudy and hazy at times and it’s going to be rather a hot day during daytime.”
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said, residents can expect, “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 43.5°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 1:45 pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37 and 43 °C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 18-26°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 35-40°C, and 23-29°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 55-70 percent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 percent.
The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.