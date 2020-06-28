UAE residents can expect a warm in humid start to the week, with partly cloudy skies towards the east.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies are going to be clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards like Fujairah. The clouds may become convective by the afternoon.
The humidity is expected to increase during night approaches and Monday morning, especially over coastal areas in the north of the UAE.
Today morning, residents of Al Dhafra region woke of to foggy conditions.
The NCM has called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations due to reduced visibility till 8am.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 33 °C with hazy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.