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UAE weather update: Hail, dusty whirlwind hit Masafi as storms lash Sharjah, eastern region

Authorities urge caution as hail hits mountains while rest of UAE sees hot summer

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor and Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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UAE weather update: Hail, dusty whirlwind hit Masafi as storms lash Sharjah, eastern region

Dubai: Heavy rain lashed Masafi and parts of the eastern UAE on Tuesday afternoon as convective clouds developed over the mountains, while hot and sunny conditions persisted across much of the rest of the country.

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Intense downpours swept through Masafi, with reports of flowing wadis after the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of active convective cloud formation across eastern areas.

A dusty whirlwind was also spotted in Masafi amid the shifting weather, and Storm.ae shared videos of hail falling in the area.

The NCM said hail was falling on Masafi and Marbad in the Eastern Region, while cold conditions were being recorded over remote areas further east. Convective clouds were expected to continue producing heavy rain, with the possibility of further hail, over the eastern mountain regions.

Showers were also forecast to extend into the central part of Sharjah emirate and the Al Ain region, although rainfall intensity and distribution were expected to vary from one location to another.

The NCM has urged the public to take precautions during hail, follow local authorities' instructions, stay updated through official weather channels, and avoid spreading unverified reports.

The weather system highlighted the contrast between the UAE's mountainous east and the rest of the country, where Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates continued to experience clear skies, high temperatures and typical summer conditions.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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