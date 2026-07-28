Authorities urge caution as hail hits mountains while rest of UAE sees hot summer
Dubai: Heavy rain lashed Masafi and parts of the eastern UAE on Tuesday afternoon as convective clouds developed over the mountains, while hot and sunny conditions persisted across much of the rest of the country.
Intense downpours swept through Masafi, with reports of flowing wadis after the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of active convective cloud formation across eastern areas.
A dusty whirlwind was also spotted in Masafi amid the shifting weather, and Storm.ae shared videos of hail falling in the area.
The NCM said hail was falling on Masafi and Marbad in the Eastern Region, while cold conditions were being recorded over remote areas further east. Convective clouds were expected to continue producing heavy rain, with the possibility of further hail, over the eastern mountain regions.
Showers were also forecast to extend into the central part of Sharjah emirate and the Al Ain region, although rainfall intensity and distribution were expected to vary from one location to another.
The NCM has urged the public to take precautions during hail, follow local authorities' instructions, stay updated through official weather channels, and avoid spreading unverified reports.
The weather system highlighted the contrast between the UAE's mountainous east and the rest of the country, where Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates continued to experience clear skies, high temperatures and typical summer conditions.