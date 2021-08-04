Dubai: UAE residents can expect a slight dip in temperatures today with partly cloudy skies.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times during the daytime, especially eastwards – in Fujairah. Cloud formation is expected to especially increase in the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, being in the low to high 40s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 44 °C ‐ 48 °C. The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 85 per cent.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and on Thursday morning over some coastal and nothern areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah with a probability of mist formation.
Dubai is currently at 28 °C with sunny skies.
Hazy conditions are also expected in some areas. Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.